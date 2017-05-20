Welcome to our Site!
To register or for more information on any camp or event please click here.
#BlackGirlsCamp
Highlight of the Month
Naomi Vickers
Naomi Vickers is a senior at Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School. Throughout high school, she has engaged in various volunteering activities: from beginning Learning to Lead with her friend to discuss black empowerment at HomeAgain Homeless Shelter and other locations, to co-facilitating a Girl Action Team with Girls For A Change. She is also active in the theatre community; her most recent role was Leading Player in her school’s production of Pippin. She is a member of the French, American Sign Language (ASL), English, History, Theatre, and National Honor Societies and on the leadership boards of the Forensics, Generation Action, Drama, and ASL clubs. Naomi intends to study Economics and African-American Studies at Harvard University this fall.
Our Mission
Girls for a Change is a 501C3 non-profit organization whose mission is to support and inspire black girls and other girls of color to visualize their bright futures and potential through discovery, development and social change innovation in their communities in doing so, e help girls develop key skills needed for their success.
#BlackGirlsCamp
GFAC promises to make every effort to help you become a part of our programs regardless of your family's financial situation.
Hear what girls and parents are saying about CAMP DIVA!